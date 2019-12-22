First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Getting Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a news sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $696.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,828.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

