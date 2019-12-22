Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receiving Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Daimler earned a daily sentiment score of -2.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.94. Daimler has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. Daimler had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $48.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Daimler will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDAIF. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Daimler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

