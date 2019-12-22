Sothebys (NYSE:BID) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Sothebys (NYSE:BID) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sothebys earned a media sentiment score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Sothebys’ analysis:

Get Sothebys alerts:

Shares of BID opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Sothebys has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sothebys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Sothebys

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sothebys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sothebys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.