Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Earning Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hemisphere Media Group earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. Hemisphere Media Group has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $15.26.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMTV. BidaskClub raised Hemisphere Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

