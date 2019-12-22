C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -1.71

News articles about C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. C-Com Satellite Systems earned a news impact score of -1.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CMI stock opened at C$1.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.75. C-Com Satellite Systems has a 52 week low of C$1.04 and a 52 week high of C$1.98.

Get C-Com Satellite Systems alerts:

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.45 million during the quarter.

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.