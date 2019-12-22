General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given Media Impact Rating of 1.15

Media stories about General Mills (NYSE:GIS) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. General Mills earned a media sentiment score of 1.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted General Mills’ ranking:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

GIS opened at $53.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

