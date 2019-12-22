Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 1.72

News coverage about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a daily sentiment score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESCC opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

