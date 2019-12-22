Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.12%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SOI. ValuEngine lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen set a $16.00 target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

