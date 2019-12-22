Zacks Investment Research Comments on CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s Q4 2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst A. Heffron now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40.

OTCMKTS CPKF opened at $24.00 on Friday. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

About CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments.

