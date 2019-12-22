Analysts Set Expectations for Fortress Biotech’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.08% and a negative return on equity of 131.74%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Dawson James started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $162.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.33. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 65.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Zacks Investment Research Comments on CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Zacks Investment Research Comments on CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Fortress Biotech’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Fortress Biotech’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Occidental Petroleum Co. Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Occidental Petroleum Co. Issued By SunTrust Banks
Cormark Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Leagold Mining Corp
Cormark Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Leagold Mining Corp
FY2019 Earnings Estimate for KB Home Issued By Wedbush
FY2019 Earnings Estimate for KB Home Issued By Wedbush


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report