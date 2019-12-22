Analysts Set Expectations for Fortress Biotech’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.08% and a negative return on equity of 131.74%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Dawson James started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $162.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.33. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 65.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.