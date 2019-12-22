Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Occidental Petroleum Co. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

Shares of OXY opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.85. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,442.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,829 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

