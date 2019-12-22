Cormark Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC)

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leagold Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Cormark currently has a “Tender” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock.

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$160.65 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMC. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Leagold Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Leagold Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Leagold Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

LMC opened at C$2.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.31. Leagold Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $823.47 million and a PE ratio of -11.91.

About Leagold Mining

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

