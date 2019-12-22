FY2019 Earnings Estimate for KB Home Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for KB Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.86. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on KB Home from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on KB Home from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. KB Home has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 331.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 26,336 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth $459,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in KB Home by 18.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 37.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 94,900 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,042,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 13,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $495,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,316.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,353,953. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.