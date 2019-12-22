FY2019 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Corp Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) – B. Riley decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Alcoa in a report released on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.91). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gabelli cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 24.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

