Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

SC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Santander lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Stephens downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE SC opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,620,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,916,000 after buying an additional 934,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1,113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 749,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,190,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after purchasing an additional 265,209 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,687,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

