Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brigham Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

