Brokers Offer Predictions for Mcdonald’s Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Mcdonald’s in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the fast-food giant will earn $7.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.86. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $197.14 on Friday. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $169.04 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $148.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,235. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

