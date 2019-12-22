$175.67 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to announce sales of $175.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.80 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $210.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $819.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $810.47 million to $828.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $838.47 million, with estimates ranging from $824.64 million to $852.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stoneridge.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 279.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SRI stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $840.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $34.46.
Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.
