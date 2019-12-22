$175.67 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to announce sales of $175.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.80 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $210.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $819.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $810.47 million to $828.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $838.47 million, with estimates ranging from $824.64 million to $852.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRI. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on Stoneridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 279.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $840.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $34.46.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.