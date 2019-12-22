$4.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will post sales of $4.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.21 billion. Canadian Natural Resources reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year sales of $17.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.06 billion to $17.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $17.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 92.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 130,737 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

