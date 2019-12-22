$268.32 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) will announce sales of $268.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.48 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $213.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $937.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $923.24 million to $968.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $934.93 million, with estimates ranging from $797.28 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.79 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 867.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

Shares of BE opened at $6.57 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $744.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 4.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 473,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $3,099,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,394 shares in the company, valued at $61,530.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 100,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $528,232.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 724,857 shares of company stock worth $4,142,250. 36.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,131 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 504,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 721.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,215 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 363.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,319,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,524 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 121.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,317,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 722,654 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

