Comparing Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) and Range Resources (NASDAQ:RRC)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and Ultra Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources -50.85% 3.14% 1.37% Ultra Petroleum 8.35% -11.65% 7.11%

71.5% of Ultra Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Range Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ultra Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Range Resources and Ultra Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 2 11 5 0 2.17 Ultra Petroleum 0 1 0 0 2.00

Range Resources currently has a consensus target price of $9.36, indicating a potential upside of 96.20%. Ultra Petroleum has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 640.74%. Given Ultra Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ultra Petroleum is more favorable than Range Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Range Resources has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Petroleum has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Range Resources and Ultra Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $3.28 billion 0.37 -$1.75 billion $1.13 4.22 Ultra Petroleum $892.50 million 0.03 $85.21 million $0.76 0.18

Ultra Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Range Resources. Ultra Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Range Resources beats Ultra Petroleum on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 4,900 net producing wells and approximately 878,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; and 415 net producing wells and approximately 118,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region. It markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, NGL distributors, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Ultra Petroleum

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming?the Pinedale and Jonah fields. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in approximately 114,000 gross acres in Wyoming. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

