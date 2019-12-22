Financial Survey: Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) & SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

SI-Bone has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SI-Bone and Pulse Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-Bone $55.38 million 9.14 -$17.45 million ($0.71) -28.52 Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$37.54 million ($2.20) -5.99

SI-Bone has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. SI-Bone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulse Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of SI-Bone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of SI-Bone shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SI-Bone and Pulse Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-Bone 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pulse Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

SI-Bone presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Pulse Biosciences has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.86%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than SI-Bone.

Profitability

This table compares SI-Bone and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-Bone -54.85% -42.29% -26.04% Pulse Biosciences N/A -77.93% -70.28%

Summary

SI-Bone beats Pulse Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

