FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Chorus Aviation Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

CHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.29.

TSE:CHR opened at C$8.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$4.54 and a 52 week high of C$8.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Chorus Aviation’s payout ratio is 75.35%.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

