Analyzing So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) & StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for StoneCo and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 1 3 8 0 2.58 So-Young International 0 0 6 0 3.00

StoneCo presently has a consensus target price of $37.64, suggesting a potential downside of 0.98%. So-Young International has a consensus target price of $18.65, suggesting a potential upside of 49.08%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than StoneCo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StoneCo and So-Young International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $414.74 million 25.39 $82.42 million $0.33 115.18 So-Young International $89.77 million 14.23 $8.01 million N/A N/A

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than So-Young International.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 28.74% 12.29% 4.32% So-Young International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.4% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

StoneCo beats So-Young International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally. The company provides Software as a Service and professional training programs for medical service providers in aesthetic, dental, dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, and physical examination sectors. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

