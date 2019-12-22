Head-To-Head Review: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) versus Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Antero Resources has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Antero Resources and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -20.96% 0.32% 0.16% Matador Resources 20.35% 7.51% 3.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Antero Resources and Matador Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 1 10 3 0 2.14 Matador Resources 0 1 10 0 2.91

Antero Resources presently has a consensus target price of $8.43, indicating a potential upside of 206.36%. Matador Resources has a consensus target price of $25.27, indicating a potential upside of 47.62%. Given Antero Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Antero Resources and Matador Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.14 billion 0.20 -$397.51 million $0.77 3.57 Matador Resources $899.60 million 2.22 $274.21 million $1.62 10.57

Matador Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Antero Resources on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold. It also owned and operated 289 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 108 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor station in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.0 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 554 million barrels of ethane; 498 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 46 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 215.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 123.4 million stock tank barrels of oil and 551.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

