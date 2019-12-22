KeyCorp Weighs in on Teladoc Health Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($1.45) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.48). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.85. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $42.08 and a one year high of $86.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $9,479,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.1% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 423,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 52,394 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $91,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,541.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,099 shares of company stock worth $5,119,977. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.