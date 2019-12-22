Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Plymouth Industrial Reit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial Reit’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Plymouth Industrial Reit alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NYSEAMERICAN PLYM opened at $18.60 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 2,805.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 101,793 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 138.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the third quarter worth about $3,053,000. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 163.6% in the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 508,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 315,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 15.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.