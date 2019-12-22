Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.65.

NYSE:NVO opened at $58.00 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,521,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 964,364 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,229,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,778,000 after purchasing an additional 580,944 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,424,000 after purchasing an additional 310,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $15,187,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

