PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $682.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) will announce sales of $682.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PolyOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $679.80 million and the highest is $687.50 million. PolyOne posted sales of $834.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PolyOne.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PolyOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 220.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PolyOne by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POL opened at $37.05 on Friday. PolyOne has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

