Jonathan Davis Acquires 440 Shares of Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) Stock

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) insider Jonathan Davis purchased 440 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,478.40 ($1,944.75).

Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 21st, Jonathan Davis acquired 453 shares of Rotork stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.17) per share, with a total value of £1,436.01 ($1,888.99).
  • On Monday, October 21st, Jonathan Davis acquired 482 shares of Rotork stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £1,436.36 ($1,889.45).

Rotork stock opened at GBX 335.40 ($4.41) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 329.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 311.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 32.25. Rotork p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 232.60 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Rotork from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Rotork to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 324.33 ($4.27).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Latest News

Jonathan Davis Acquires 440 Shares of Rotork p.l.c. Stock
Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust PLC Insider Acquires £3,330 in Stock
Anglo Pacific Group plc Insider Vanessa Dennett Purchases 4,800 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Appreciate Group plc Insider Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock
easyJet plc Insider Andrew Findlay Sells 3,890 Shares
Assura PLC Insider Sells £222,300 in Stock
