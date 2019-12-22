Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Acquires £3,330 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Richard King acquired 3,000 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £3,330 ($4,380.43).

Richard King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Richard King bought 3,250 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £3,315 ($4,360.69).

Shares of OIT stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.45) on Friday. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The firm has a market cap of $97.08 million and a PE ratio of -68.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 100.95.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.