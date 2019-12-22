Insider Buying: Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) Insider Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) insider Laura Carstensen acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £17,150 ($22,559.85).

APP stock opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.72) on Friday. Appreciate Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 46 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.50 ($0.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The company has a market cap of $101.56 million and a P/E ratio of 11.12.

Appreciate Group (LON:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (0.56) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Appreciate Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Appreciate Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Appreciate Group Company Profile

Appreciate Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, and gifts in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

