easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Andrew Findlay Sells 3,890 Shares

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99).

Andrew Findlay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Andrew Findlay bought 11 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,348 ($17.73) per share, with a total value of £148.28 ($195.05).

On Monday, November 11th, Andrew Findlay bought 11 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,313 ($17.27) per share, with a total value of £144.43 ($189.99).

On Thursday, October 10th, Andrew Findlay bought 14 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,106 ($14.55) per share, for a total transaction of £154.84 ($203.68).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,428.50 ($18.79) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,347.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,103. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 43.90 ($0.58) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EZJ. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.23) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,546 ($20.34) target price (up from GBX 1,431 ($18.82)) on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,302.67 ($17.14).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

