Assura PLC (LON:AGR) Insider Sells £222,300 in Stock

Assura PLC (LON:AGR) insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

LON AGR opened at GBX 76 ($1.00) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 22.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. Assura PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 52.50 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.20 ($1.05).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGR. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 62 ($0.82) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 81 ($1.07) target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 72.33 ($0.95).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

