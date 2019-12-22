RealReal Inc’s (NASDAQ:REAL) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 25th

RealReal’s (NASDAQ:REAL) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 25th. RealReal had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of RealReal’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

REAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth $245,000. 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

