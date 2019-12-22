Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Insider Sells £243,528.48 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 52,036 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total transaction of £243,528.48 ($320,347.91).

Ian Sutcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 16th, Ian Sutcliffe sold 34,429 shares of Countryside Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total transaction of £161,127.72 ($211,954.38).

Shares of CSP stock opened at GBX 458 ($6.02) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 396.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 330.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.28. Countryside Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 274 ($3.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 477.80 ($6.29).

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Countryside Properties PLC will post 3258.999718 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Countryside Properties’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Countryside Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSP. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target (up from GBX 375 ($4.93)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 454 ($5.97) price target (up from GBX 422 ($5.55)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 416.83 ($5.48).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jonathan Davis Acquires 440 Shares of Rotork p.l.c. Stock
Jonathan Davis Acquires 440 Shares of Rotork p.l.c. Stock
Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust PLC Insider Acquires £3,330 in Stock
Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust PLC Insider Acquires £3,330 in Stock
Anglo Pacific Group plc Insider Vanessa Dennett Purchases 4,800 Shares of Stock
Anglo Pacific Group plc Insider Vanessa Dennett Purchases 4,800 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Appreciate Group plc Insider Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Appreciate Group plc Insider Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock
easyJet plc Insider Andrew Findlay Sells 3,890 Shares
easyJet plc Insider Andrew Findlay Sells 3,890 Shares
Assura PLC Insider Sells £222,300 in Stock
Assura PLC Insider Sells £222,300 in Stock


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report