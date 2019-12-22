Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Insider Sells £243,528.48 in Stock

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 52,036 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total transaction of £243,528.48 ($320,347.91).

Ian Sutcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Ian Sutcliffe sold 34,429 shares of Countryside Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total transaction of £161,127.72 ($211,954.38).

Shares of CSP stock opened at GBX 458 ($6.02) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 396.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 330.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.28. Countryside Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 274 ($3.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 477.80 ($6.29).

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Countryside Properties PLC will post 3258.999718 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Countryside Properties’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Countryside Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSP. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target (up from GBX 375 ($4.93)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 454 ($5.97) price target (up from GBX 422 ($5.55)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 416.83 ($5.48).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

