Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as A$2.29 ($1.62) and last traded at A$2.29 ($1.62), with a volume of 1188111 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.25 ($1.60).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from Centuria Capital Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2%. Centuria Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 196.08%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 44.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.95.

About Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI)

Centuria Capital Group, a property funds manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Investment Bonds Management, and Co-Investments segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds. The Investment Bonds Management segment manages benefit funds, which include a range of financial products, such as single and multi-premium investments.

