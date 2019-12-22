CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Trading Down 18.4% on Analyst Downgrade

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) dropped 18.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CalAmp traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.67, approximately 3,911,509 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,070% from the average daily volume of 334,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. First Analysis downgraded CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on CalAmp in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CalAmp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in CalAmp by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in CalAmp by 150.8% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 273,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 164,172 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp in the third quarter valued at $423,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a market cap of $329.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.