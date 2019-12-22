Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Up 7.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) traded up 7.6% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $51.21 and last traded at $50.21, 15,866,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 285% from the average session volume of 4,122,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Carnival from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie set a $53.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.45.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,480,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,882,000 after acquiring an additional 240,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,734,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Carnival by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,352,000 after purchasing an additional 304,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carnival by 12,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,507 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Carnival by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,868,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 317,499 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

About Carnival (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

