Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following insider buying activity. Approximately 5,390,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,169% from the previous session’s volume of 424,689 shares.The stock last traded at $2.25 and had previously closed at $1.90.

Specifically, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 76,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $141,754.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 238,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,233.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 84,111 shares of company stock valued at $156,007 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.