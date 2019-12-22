X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Trading 0.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $29.19 and last traded at $29.18, 15,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 363,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1281 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.