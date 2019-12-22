Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $42.40 and last traded at $42.39, approximately 1,218 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 183,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 42,098 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 578.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 175,622.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter.

