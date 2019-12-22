Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Sidoti lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.14, but opened at $42.97. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Herman Miller shares last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 77,433 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MLHR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In related news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $613,506.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,515 shares in the company, valued at $716,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Herman Miller by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.34.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Herman Miller Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

