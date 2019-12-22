Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $96.55, but opened at $96.27. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carvana shares last traded at $96.09, with a volume of 582,120 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVNA. ValuEngine downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 16,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,140.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 33,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,066,806.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,282 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Carvana by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 18.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.