Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $96.55, but opened at $96.27. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carvana shares last traded at $96.09, with a volume of 582,120 shares changing hands.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVNA. ValuEngine downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.
In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 16,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,140.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 33,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,066,806.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,282 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.
Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
