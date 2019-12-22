Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.69, but opened at $11.84. Rite Aid shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 32,789,753 shares.

The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth $986,000. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth $4,114,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth $1,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $649.72 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

