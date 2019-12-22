Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 555,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 5,700,869 shares.The stock last traded at $34.53 and had previously closed at $33.66.

The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

