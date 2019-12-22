Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $213.25 and last traded at $209.79, with a volume of 610395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.30.

The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Get Accenture alerts:

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.24.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total transaction of $493,214.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,638,549.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,417,000 after purchasing an additional 909,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after buying an additional 318,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,983,748,000 after buying an additional 536,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,411,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,738,951,000 after buying an additional 173,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after acquiring an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.94 and a 200-day moving average of $192.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.