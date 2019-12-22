Linx S.A.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LINX)

Linx’s (NASDAQ:LINX) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 23rd. Linx had issued 32,774,601 shares in its initial public offering on June 26th. The total size of the offering was $308,081,249 based on an initial share price of $9.40. After the expiration of Linx’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Linx to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

LINX opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.66. Linx has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Linx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linx in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Moon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Linx in the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Linx in the second quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linx in the second quarter worth $682,000.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

