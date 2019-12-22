AAR (NYSE:AIR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $52.78 and last traded at $51.52, with a volume of 108021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.67.

The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.16 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

AIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AAR by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,276,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,944,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 11.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,709,000 after acquiring an additional 106,127 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,994,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AAR by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 52,040 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 406,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.14.

AAR Company Profile (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

