Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ares Management traded as high as $34.65 and last traded at $34.55, with a volume of 4345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 27.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ares Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.15 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

Ares Management Company Profile (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.